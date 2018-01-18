West Norfolk youngsters return home with big medal haul

Junior members from Ryston Runners and West Norfolk Athletics Club’s returned home with a plethora of titles, medals, and personal bests from the Norfolk Sportshall County Championships.

Twelve West Norfolk members took to the track, but two athletes in the under-15 boys’ section dominated almost every event they competed in.

In both track events, West Norfolk took gold and silver, with Joe Williams beating team-mate Alfie Williams in the two-lap, before Alfie gained revenge in the four-lap equivalent to reverse the standings.

Alfie Williams also won gold for the triple jump (7.78m), and the shot with an outstanding throw of 13.32m. Meanwhile, Joe Williams won gold in the speed bounce (79) and silver in the long jump (2.39m).

In the under-11 boys’ section there were more county titles and medals secured.

William Broad won gold in the chest push (7.0m) and a silver in the turbo javelin (16.75m). In the vertical jump, Sam Nash scooped gold with a jump of 42cm.

Charlie Tunmore took bronze in the same event (40cm) and, in the speed bounce, Tunmore and Thomas O’Neill, both with scores of 44, took joint silver medals.

George Davies battled hard, achieving a personal best in the two-lap (27.1s).

In the under-11 girls, Jessica Milne missed a medal by one jump in the speed bounce, scoring 48 points to finish fifth.

Ester Broad had PBs in the two-lap (27.8s) and triple jump (4.43m) while Gracie-Mae Meek battled well in her first sportshall competition after only recently joining the club.

In a very competitive under-13 girls’ division, Holly Lawrence struggled to overcome illness which was disappointing as she could have been competing for medals if she wasn’t battling her cold.

Martha Broad competed well, with a her best finish being 12th in the triple jump (5.20m).

For Ryston, Kit Howlett came away with the full set of medals in the under-13 boys.

He took gold in the speed bounce, with a new best of 81, silver in the six-lap, and bronze in the four-lap.

David MacQueen came away with two silvers in both two-lap and triple jump (6.81m), recording PBs in both, as well as a significant PB in the shot in which he was placed fourth.

Ryan Wood joined Kit on the podium of the speed bounce, recording a new best to take silver with 76.

Liam Clare, battling with an injury, still managed to come away with a bronze in the vertical jump, and came fourth in the long jump.

Kieran Bell was agonisingly close to a medal in both the two-lap and six-lap, finishing fourth and setting new PBs in both events.

In the under-13 girls, Bea Honeybone and Lucy Oakley’s training in the shot putt paid off with PBs. Honeybone won the competition with a remarkably focused throw of 8.82m, while Oakley came away with bronze with 8.05m.

Oakley also had a good run in the two-lap, finishing eighth out of 18, while Honeybone also finished seventh in the triple jump.

Joining them in the same age group was Lily-May Collison who set a new best of 1.82m in the long jump for eighth spot.

There were also three Ryston under-11 boys taking part.

Like his brother, Riley Bell was unlucky to not come away with a medal, coming fourth in the two-lap, as well as seventh in the hurdles and vertical jump.

Louie Copeland was tenth in both the speed bounce and long jump and Ackara Black’s best performance was sixth in the vertical jump.