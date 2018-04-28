West Norfolk youngsters taste success at opening Quadkids event

Six youngsters from West Norfolk Athletic Club gave their best for the club in one of the county’s toughest competitions.

Held at the UEA, in Norwich, a number of rising athletes gathered for the opening Quadkids athletics event of the series.

Making his debut, under-11 boy James Cox had a very productive day with a superb 75m sprint (13.7s), a competitive 600m (2.41.2), a Vortex Howler throw of 12.43m and standing long jump (1.60m).

U11 powerhouse Alfie Bone enjoyed a cracking day with a scorching 75m sprint (13.1s), 600 metres (2.19.2), standing long jump (1.72m) and a monster howler throw (30.43m).

In the U13 girls’ category, Annie Bastian ran well in the 800m (3.19.9), jumped 3.13m in the long jump and fought hard in her 100m heat (17.8s).

Bastian went on to a very competitive howler throw (21.69m) cementing her position as a strong field athlete.

In the same age group, Holly Lawrence showcased her ability as a strong all-rounder by collecting silver in the all-rounder competition.

Lawrence achieved a time of 15.7s in the 100m, showed great technique in the long jump (3.59m) and launched the howler 21.34m.

She also displayed true spirit in the 800m, finishing in 2.52.8.

In the closely-contested under-13 boys’ group, Thomas O’Neill sprinted well in his 100m (16.6s), jumped an amazing 3.75m in the long jump and battled through the heat to secure a time of 2:55.9s in the 800 metres.

O’Neill, though suffering with the heat and exhaustion, still managed a howler throw of 29.43m.

Club stalwart Charlie Tunmore showed his recent sprint training paid off, with a 100m time of 16.5s, a howler throw (25.85m), an 800m time of 3.07.3 and a P.B.-equalling 3.63m in the long jump.

Ryston Runners had 11 junior members taking part.

Out of the four age groups they took overall wins in two of them, with Ella Goldring winning the Year 4-5 Girls’ age group and Ryan Wood repeating the feat by winning the Years 6-7 Boys’ age group.

In this event each athlete has to do four events: a sprint, a distance run, vortex throw and long jump.

Goldring started well, winning the 600m with a very impressive 2.08 and with her combined scores from the other events took the overall win.

Clarice Cavill was in the same age group, impressing in the 600m with 2.21 and finishing in the top ten, ninth overall.

In the younger boys’ age group the club had five taking part.

The highest finisher was Theo Loram who finished sixth with an impressive vortex throw of 27.5 metres.

Also throwing well was Marcus Wood who threw 23.2 metres, finishing 22nd overall.

Beau Loram (16th), Fraser Pick (28th) and Will Saunders (24th) all ran well in the 600 metres race with times of 2.17, 2.33 and 2.21 respectively.

In the older boy’s age group, Wood came away with two individual event wins which helped him take the overall honours.

He cleared more than four metres for the first time with a very impressive long jump of 4.21 metres.

Just for good measure, he also won the vortex throw with 36.3 metres.

Riley Bell also took part in this age group finishing in the top 10 (eighth) with his strongest performance coming in the 800m with 3.09.

In the older female age group, Lucy Oakley finished eighth overall, her strongest event being the 100m (15.1).

Evie Goldring was 12th overall with an impressive run of 3.08 in the 800m.