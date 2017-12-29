The wet weather could wreak havoc with sporting fixtures over the New Year bank holiday weekend.

More than a months rainfall fell in less than 24 hours across some parts of West and North Norfolk on Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s Thurlow Nunn Division One fixture between King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Halstead is already in serious doubt with frost now taking its toll after all of the wet stuff.

Parts of the pitch at The Walks were left under water after the deluge of rain during the middle of the week.

Football fans are being urged to keep an eye on social media for further updates in the next 24 hours.

Officials at Fakenham Racecourse are hopeful that the big race meeting on New Year’s Day will survive.

Clerk of the course David Hunter said: “We had 53 millimetres of rain on Wednesday and the ground for Monday is likely to be soft to heavy.

“Had the meeting been today (Thursday) it wouldn’t have gone ahaead, but looking at the forceast we are quietly confident that we will be racing.”

Monday’s six-race card is due to start at 12.45pm with the action concluding with a maiden hurdle at 3.40pm.

Race fans should keep an eye on social media and the Fakenham website for further updates.