Winter weather drives anglers away in West Norfolk

The weather hasn’t been too kind for the anglers this winter and the last couple of weeks has proved no different, writes Darren Reed.

Water temperatures have continued to drop, whereas they normally start to rise slowly in late February and early March.

Despite the cold blitz, predator anglers from as far away as Stoke have been on the waters searching for their targeted species.

Some fish have fallen to anglers brave enough to venture out.

On the Middle Level, Pingles has seen plenty of Jacks and pike to 15lb taken on lures, shads and dead baits.

Small roach (blades) have fallen to whip anglers when offered pinkie.

A pike of 25lbs has twice been snapped up during the last fortnight.

St Mary’s has also attracted a couple of pike anglers with Jacks showing to the lures on offer.

On the Relief Channel, the odd bream to 8lb and tench to 6lb have shown on the tip, along with Jacks.

At Shepherd’s Port, on Bear Lake, carp to 12lb 8oz have fallen to the smaller baits on offer.

Single maggot, small pop ups and 4mm pellets have proved the more rewarding on the small method feeders.

On Shepherd’s Lake, carp to 14lb, chub to 4lb and bream to 6lb have all put in an appearance.

Anglers have found no two days the same in the current climate.

Maggot baits have proved successful in tempting the fish to feed.

Match result

Townsend Lakes Fishery

Sunday 25 on Woodpecker Pool: 1Andy Adams, peg 11, 55lb 6oz on the long pole with maggot, 2 Neil Hyde, peg 13, 45lb 8oz on the waggler and pellet, 3 Joe Bourne, peg 10, 39lb 12oz on straight bomb and maggot.