Young King’s Lynn Pelicans duo make county mark

Pelicans Hockey Club players James Kerry and Sam Phillips successfully represented Norfolk Under-16 and 17 boys at the end of last month.

The duo were in action at Watton where they represented their county against Lincolnshire.

After a closely-fought first half, the score was 1-0 to Norfolk thanks to some excellent goalkeeping from Kerry.

Lincolnshire drew level 10 minutes into the second half, but Norfolk went ahead shortly after with a goal from Phillips.

Pictured on the right, from left, are Pelicans youngsters Sam Phillips and James Kerry.