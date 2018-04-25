Ziggy’s close table tennis gap at top of King’s Lynn Premier Division

Have your say

Ziggy’s are closing in on long-time leaders Pegg Scaffolding at the top of the IBA Table Tennis Premier Division.

In their latest encounter, Ziggy’s, who still have a game in hand, defeated Wisbech Wizards 9-1.

The trio of Martyn Allen, Chad Bassett and Gary Hewitt were all in sublime form in this one.

Wizards did stop the whitewash in the last game of the night with Brett Heppenstall gaining a good win over Hewitt.

The gap at the top has now closed to just two points after Pegg Scaffolding could only manage a 7-3 win at home to St James.

Wayne Mason (3.5), Dale Parnell (2.5) and Peter Pegg (1) saw the hosts home.

St James’ points came from Owen Turner (2) and Mark Pearman (1).

Wasps look as though they have secured third spot after a 9-1 away win against Ambit Projects.

Steve Mason (3), Mike Crowson (3.5) and Steve Goodale (2.5) proved too strong for Ambits who look certain to finish in the bottom two.

Rob Rix had a good win over Goodale to stop the rot.

The mid-table battle between Exiles and Avengers finished with the away team taking the spoils 6-4.

Alan Nicholls (3) was once again in great form and Steve Barrett also picked up a win.

For Avengers, Keith Phillips and Richard Edwards both had a brace of wins and guest Leigh MacDonald had a victory over Lee Osler to his name.

MacDonald and Phillips also took the doubles.

The battle at the bottom has closed up to just three points thanks to Wasps II collecting a few wins during a 7-3 home defeat by Heacham.

It’s now all down to the last round of matches to see who gets the wooden spoon.

Heacham had James Patterson (3.5) and Archie Rayner (3.5) in good form.

Paul Reed, Igors Scekalevs and David Patrick all registered wins over Vaughan Parker.

In Division One, Runcton Holme wrapped up the title with a convincing 7-3 win away to Heacham A.

John Mingay (3.5) bagged a maximum and received good support from Steve Bailey (2) and Graham Warren (1.5).

Heacham A had Finley Hewson, Benji Richardson and Bob Richardson all winning a game each.

Paul’s Driving School look certain to finish second after a 10-0 win over Walton Club.

Jack and Trevor Mason both registered maximums and guest Mike Cooper also won all his games against the Wisbech team.

Two-man Runcton Holme B entertained Blades and, although they gave them a 3-0 start, they still put up a battle before finally losing 7-3.

David Lane (2.5) and David Hanniford (0.5) were the scorers for Runcton.

Mike Smith won both his remaining games and Jake Hughes and Ben Peacock both had a win over Hanniford.

Green Fingers took on West Lynn Sports & Social Club and, although they all lost out to the in-form Danny Vertigan, the remainder of the team of Mike Cooper, Tom Yarrow and Ray Drew registered a 7-3 success.

Hot Shots lost 6-4 against Spin Doctors.

Roger Chilvers (2.5), Kerry Smith (2) and Daryl Johnson (1.5) did the damage in this one.

Hot Shots had guest Danny Vertigan (3) and David Nicholas (1) gaining their points on the night.