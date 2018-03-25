Ziggy’s open up small gap at top of King’s Lynn league

With only two weeks of fixtures left to play in the Barrett Doubles table tennis competitoon, Ziggy’s have finally opened up a little lead at the top of the Premier League.

This was down to the performance of Gary Hewitt, Martyn Allen and John Blyth, who gained a convincing 9-0 win over Ambits.

They are closely followed by Wasps in second place who had their match with Heacham postponed. Wisbech Wizards against Avengers also fell foul to a lack of players.

St James were this week’s biggest movers in the league with a nice 8-1 victory over Exiles.

Howard Lupton partnered both Owen Turner and Chris Gay for maximum points.

The only slip-up was when Turner/Gay lost to Alan Nicholls and Jim Defty in the last game of the night to prevent the whitewash.

The closest match of the week was between Pegg Scaffolding and Wisbech Hawks.

Not one pairing managed to go through the night unbeaten, but it was Pegg Scaffolding who came out on top with a 5-4 win.

Peter Pegg partnered both Martin Skipper and Jack Mason for a brace of wins, while the Skipper/Mason pairing chipped in with a crucial victory.

For Hawks, who have incredibly only used three players all season in the Doubles, the Craig Pack/Steve Ely (2), Pack/Graham Sheppard and Ely/Sheppard partnerships all tasted success.

Only three matches took place in Division One and some big wins for Runcton Holme and Green Fingers see them sit at the top of the table.

The Runcton Holme team of Nick Osborne, Mel Jupp and Graham Warren ran out 9-0 winners against their B team to remain at the summit.

Green Fingers are in hot pursuit after winning by the same margin away to Blades.

The trio of Graham Keeley, Mike Cooper and Tom Yarrow did the business in this one.

Paul’s Driving School continued their fine form and had a 7-2 win over Hot Shots.

Jack Mason teamed with both Ash Starling and Trevor Mason for maximum points and with T. Mason/Starling also picking up a point, it was enough to see them home.

For Hot Shots, Alex Bragg partnered both Keith Richardson and Dave Nicholas for a point with each.

The first semi-final of the Pegg Scaffolding Handicap Cup saw Wisbech Hawks take on Wisbech Wasps.

Hawks had a 24-point head start and edged four of the nine games to record a 461-443 success.

All team secretaries are reminded that outstanding matches need to be played as soon as possible.