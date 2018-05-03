Ziggy’s wrap up doubles crown with a whitewash

Ziggy’s needed four points from their final match in the Barrett Doubles table tennis competition to clinch the title – and they did it in style.

Martyn Allen and the father-and-son duo of Chuck and Gary Hewitt took on Exiles and recorded a 9-0 whitewash.

Wasps are closing in on second spot after a 7-2 win over Wisbech Wizards.

Tomasz Simka, Mike Crowson and Steve Goodale took the plaudits here with Wizards replying through Brett Heppenstall, who partnered both Grant Brightey and Peter Munch for a win with each.

Third-placed Heacham defeated Wisbech Hawks 5-4.

James Patterson partnered both Leigh MacDonald and Vaughan Parker for two wins apiece and MacDonald/Parker also won a game.

For Hawks, the points came from Craig Pack and Steve Ely (2), Graham Sheppard/Pack (1) and Sheppard/Ely (1).

Avengers visited St James and came away with an impressive 7-2 win.

Don Dixon and Richard Mussett won all three games and both players partnered Keith Phillips for a brace of wins.

For St James, the partnership of Owen Turner and Serafim Melo had two wins to their names.

Ambit Projects won the basement battle against Wasps II 6-3.

Rob Rix and Lewis Baldock were in fine form and had Jack Mason pairing up with both players with three more wins.

In return, Igors Scekalevs, David Patrick and Mick Forth recorded a win each.

Three teams are still in with a shout of the title in Division One.

Paul’s Driving School had Jack Mason, Trevor Mason and Ash Starling to thank for a 9-0 win over Green Fingers and now sit in pole position.

Despite not playing, Runcton Holme sit in second place, but Walton have moved a point behind them after a 9-0 win at home against Spin Doctors.

It will be all to play for when Walton and Runcton Holme meet each other in their outstanding game.

West Lynn recorded a good 8-1 win against Blades.

Andy Castleton, Colney Vertigan and guest Mike Cooper all displayed good form at the wrong end of the season.

The trio only lost one game to Mike Smith and Jake Hughes.

Runcton Holme B finished the campaign with a 7-2 success over Heacham.

The home trio of David Lane, Carol Parker and guest Steve Bailey showed their visitors how to play doubles.

For Heacham, Benji Richardson teamed up with Finley Hewson and Bob Richardson for a win apiece.

Lynn fielded a junior and cadet team in the Eastern Region National League.

Due to a late call-off, the Junior team only had two players in Alex Bragg and Jake Hughes but both boys played tremendously well.

The cadet team of Archie Rayner, Finley Hewson and Colney Vertigan fared much better.

They won their group with ease, beating Colchester (Britannia 2) 4-2, Stowmarket 5-1 and Norwich (Wensum 2) 4-2.

In the semi-finals they met Britannia 1 and won 4-2.

The final was always going to be tough against the highest-ranked Norwich team (Wensum 1).

It finished all-square at 3-3, so the result was decided on countback of ends lost and won, and Wensum were unfortunately declared the winners.

Well done to Archie Rayner who won all his games and to Finley Hewson who only lost out in one of his matches.

The Lynn committee thank both Simon Rayner and Danny Vertigan for supporting the teams on the day.