King's Lynn Town's hopes of having fans at their first league game of the National League season has been given a glimmer of hope this morning.

The National League has received approval for its clubs to hold test events as part of a wider programme to pilot the safe return of spectators to sporting fixtures.

The confirmed matches are as follows: Tuesday, September 22: Dagenham & Redbridge v Concord Rangers, Yeovil Town v Bath City, Dartford v Dover Athletic and Saturday, September 26: Notts County v York City.

Each will be limited to up to 1,000 fans and will be staged in accordance with government and Sports Ground Safety Authority guidance on social distancing, and subject to local safety advisory group approval.

Each match is arranged as a friendly fixture.

It is the first indication that fans may be allowed back to Steps 1 and 2 of the non league game on October 3, although new measures are currently being considered by the UK government to slow a surge of coronavirus cases.

A short period of tighter restrictions - lasting a few weeks - could be announced next week.

The Linnets are due to kick-off their first-ever season in the National League at home to Yeovil at The Walks.