The head of the National League says it is increasingly unlikely that the 2020/2021 season will be able to meet its start date of August 8.

Chief executive Mike Tattersall, who has also said that playing games behind closed doors is neither practical or sustainable, has revealed that the board will be guided by the Football Association as to when the next campaign will begin.

King’s Lynn Town are one of the National League's teams patiently awaiting news of what is to happen with the rest of the season.