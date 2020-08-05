Exciting winger Simon Power is on his way back to The Walks from Norwich City after both clubs agreed a fresh deal.

The 22-year-old had a huge impact with the Linnets after initially joining the club on loan from the Canaries earlier this year.

Power made eight appearances and scored both goals in the memorable win at Gateshead in March.

Simon Power celebrates with Sonny Carey after notching his second goal. (31147639)

The Republic of Ireland international, who has eight caps across Under-18, 19 and 21 levels was a popular addition to Ian Culverhouse's squad with his raw pace and direct running causing opposing defences all kinds of problems.

Linnets director of football Rob Back said: "We are all delighted that Simon will be coming back to us for next season.

"The exciting thing is that we only saw a glimpse of Simon in his short spell with us and we all look forward to seeing him back in the Blue and Gold."

The club thanks both Stuart Webber and Neil Adams for their assistance in securing this deal.

