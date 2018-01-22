New arrival Proctor almost joined the King’s Lynn Stars before

Aussie ace Ty Proctor has revealed he came close to joining the King’s Lynn Stars last season before securing his top flight return last week.

Proctor, 30, is back in the SGB Premiership after four seasons away and is determined to make his mark with the Stars in an exciting new-look side.

After having to patiently wait for the move to come to fruition, he insists he is ready to make an instant impact at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“We had talks with Lynn last year, but it was going to take too long to get the visa situation,” Proctor revealed.

“They came back to me in the winter and we got it sorted this time, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s nice to be back in the top flight.

“It’s been a few years but I feel ready for it and it’s just what I wanted.

“Riding in two leagues again is exactly what I needed in terms of racing more, and everything is looking positive for this season.

“I’m excited for the challenge, I’ll give it a good crack and hopefully we can do well.”