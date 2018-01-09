New co-promoter wants the feel-good factor back at King’s Lynn Speedway

Robin Brundle wants to bring the feel-good factor back to King’s Lynn Speedway after being confirmed as the club’s new co-promoter on Friday.

Brundle will work closely with owner Buster Chapman and fellow co-promoter Dale Allitt to reposition the club as one of the foremost competitors in the SGB Premiership.

On his new role, Brundle said: “For me, there are huge opportunities for the sport of speedway.

“I love the fact that the sport resets itself 15 times over the course of an evening so the crowd can come to see their gladiators racing.

“It is great family fun and we want to try to get that message across to the public to draw more people into the spectacle.

“A few years ago there were 10,000 people coming to watch the speedway at King’s Lynn.

“While we might struggle to get back to that level, we want to improve the present numbers by double or treble.

“We want to share the show with people that may never have been before.”

Brundle is a recognised international business turnaround specialist and former head of the Norfolk-based automotive retailer the Brundle Group.

Since selling his Norfolk automotive group back in 2006, he was part of the turnaround team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before moving his expertise to both Aston Martin Racing and Lola Cars.

Two challenging seasons have demanded a fresh approach and Brundle brings new thinking gained from his lifetime of experience at all levels of motorsport, including Formula 1.

“As a business turnaround specialist, I thrive on challenge. I’m not a speedway expert but I am very excited to be back in the area functioning again.

“I have enjoyed the speedway when Cheryl and Buster have kindly invited the family and myself to come along.

“I do love motorbikes and as a family we often take our bikes out for road use.

“Speedway is a great sport with riders racing elbow-to-elbow just millimetres apart.”

Keith Chapman said: “I am delighted to welcome Robin to our speedway club, especially at a time of immense opportunity.

“Robin brings a different way of thinking and this has already energised our 2018 programme, but his approach also has the potential to add even greater value as we develop into some exciting new areas.

“His experience and our existing speedway skills and abilities provide a perfect combination for driving the King’s Lynn Stars to the next level.”

Brundle added: “The Chapman family and their staff have worked tirelessly for the good of the sport. I now intend to make my own contribution both to the team and to the sport in general.

“I will work closely with all our stakeholders including the fans, business partners, media partners, the governing bodies, supporters club, riders and our committed staff.”

“I am delighted to be returning to my native Norfolk and would like to thank the local community for their unfailing support. The intention is to repay their loyalty by returning the team to winning ways.”

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “Robin and I are already working well together and we are looking forward to sharing our new rider initiatives as we progress through the first quarter of 2018.

“The rider selection has been based on much wider criteria for 2018.”

The club is expected to announce two new members of its 2018 team at the end of this week.