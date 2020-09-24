The prospect of King's Lynn Town kicking off their National League campaign as planned next weekend appears to be edging closer tonight.

Following a board meeting this afternoon, league officials say they hope to announce a financial support package "very soon" in order to cover the losses from the continued absence of fans from grounds.

In a statement issued a short time ago, the league said: "In recognition of the financial uncertainty facing its member clubs, The National League is actively engaged with Government, with the assistance of The Football Association, to secure a critical financial support package, and it is hoped this can be announced very soon.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (34402441)

"It is imperative the revenue shortfall caused by the pause to the safe return of spectators is responsibly addressed so each club can operate sustainably over the course of the forthcoming season."

The start date of Steps 1 and 2 had been pushed back to the start of October with the hope that some fans will be allowed inside stadiums.

But the Government’s announcement to delay those plans caused huge concern among clubs, who were previously told that the season would not start if fans were not allowed in.

There were mixed views from teams across the three leagues earlier today, with 81 per cent of National League North clubs saying they didn't want to start the season without either fans or financial support.

A joint letter saying such was sent by National League North clubs to the CEO of the National League.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said the club would go under if they are forced to play with no fans and no other income stream.

Cleeve told his I Bought A Football Club Podcast: "As a football club, if we are made to start the season and go through it with no fans through the gate or no income stream then we will end up going bust."

Mr Cleeve's comments came on the back of James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, urging the Prime Minister to look urgently at a Sport Recovery Fund at Prime Minsters Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Wild said: "This threatens the viability of King's Lynn Town FC, as well as other clubs and sports that rely on income from gate receipts and matchday spending by fans.

"Clubs need support to ensure their future at the heart of our local communities."

The Prime Minister assured Mr Wild that the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport is actively looking at solutions for clubs and sports.