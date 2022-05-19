New CEO Barrie Pierpoint sees a sound business management and putting the club back into the heart of the community as the cornerstone of King's Lynn Town's recovery.

Former Leicester City chief executive Pierpoint was named on Monday as the man to drive the Linnets forward back into the National League alongside current chairman Stephen Cleeve.

Pierpoint spent ten years at the Foxes, turning it from a loss-making club into profit and successfully floating it on the stock market in 1997.

New King's Lynn Town CEO Barrie Pierpoint. (56694129)

The fans and the West Norfolk community are very much part of Pierpoint's thinking and Lynn's CEO has grand plans to get them onside as he looks to transform the club's fortunes.

Ticket prices have been a major bugbear with some Lynn supporters while other fans decided not to come back through the turnstiles after an 18-month hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

"I can't help what has happened in the past but what I can do is try to help take this club forward now. It's a new era," said Pierpoint.

"I'm a great believer that the community and town of King's Lynn has the passion to support the football club.

"It's not my club, it's theirs. It's about making it comfortable for people to come back. I have a lot of ideas in my mind that I want to attack.

"The marketing and packaging side of things need looking at, as does the corporate side. I've always been ambitious, but I'm also very realistic.

"I've got a strong ten-point plan in mind but it isn't going to happen overnight and the ambition is to get the club back to where it was last season.

"The whole infrastructure needs to be right. It's about everyone working together and putting the club where it should be - in the heart of the community.

"I want the right merchandise in the club shop, I want a kids club so youngsters can grow with the football club, there's so many things that need looking at.

"We should be doing more, attracting more interest, working with businesses and organisations that want to be a part of the club.

"That is what it is all about - working in partnership together."

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. (33875399)

Lynn's new CEO, who has already spoken to manager Tommy Widdrington, will meet with chairman Stephen Cleeve early next week before talking to other staff at The Walks in due course.

An open forum with supporters has also been arranged for Monday, June 6.

But Pierpoint revealed that he will not be involved in footballing matters on the pitch.

"Tommy (Widdrington) runs his operation and I run mine. I don't need to be involved with stuff on the pitch. He's a professional enough guy who knows what he is doing.

"It's the same with the chairman who has enough to think about already. I'm here because he's trying to spin too many plates and its impossible to do all that on your own.

"I still have the same drive and passion now as I had at Leicester and I'm here as long as King's Lynn Town Football Club want me to be here.

"Of course the three of us will talk. It will be a friendly, working arrangement and together we will work as a proper team."

The Boston-based businessman believes his experiences with the Foxes and clubs such as Portsmouth and Bradford have stood him in good stead.

"It is the same job at a different level," Pierpoint admitted.

"I had a very successful 10 years at Leicester, increasing turnover and profits. This is a small club compared to that, but King's Lynn is very much a sleeping giant with lots of potential.

"It's a new challenge but I can take a lot from what I did at Leicester and other clubs. I like football, but I do like the business side of football and the challenges it brings.

"I will listen to people and I will work with them. We want everyone singing off the same hymn sheet."