King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse is resigned to losing Sonny Carey, with the Championship the likely destination for the 20-year-old.

Newly-promoted Blackpool are hot favourites to secure the services of Carey who was one of the shining lights in a difficult first season for the Linnets in the National League.

Lynn have already turned down a big-money offer from Luton, believed to be in the region of 100,000, while the likes of Swansea, Ipswich Town and Bournemouth have been tracking the progress of a player who still has a year left on his contract at The Walks.

Sonny Carey in possession (43227974)

On a day where Lynn continued their rebuilding for next season, Culverhouse said: "I think Sonny deserves his move and hopefully he gets it, but it has also got to be right for this football club.

"If it is Blackpool and the move works out, I think he is going to a very good manager who will help develop him even further.

"He's got gears in him and is capable of going on to the next level. I think he will flourish if he does go there."

The move still has to be rubber-stamped by all parties, but the news is unlikely to come as a shock to Linnets fans as the fate of the young playmaker has been the subject of huge speculation over the last few weeks.

Carey scored the winning goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup and turned in a number of impressive displays during the club’s first season in the top flight National League.

The youngster spent seven years in Norwich City’s academy before arriving at The Walks after a brief spell at Wroxham.

The blow of Carey's imminent departure could be softened by the news that fellow midfielder Cameron King will remain at the club for next season.

King's future had been up the air since the 25-year-old suffered breathing difficulties during the early stages of Lynn's home game against Dagenham & Redbridge towards the end of April

"I've spoken to Kingy," admitted Culverhouse.

"He's very enthusiastic and has been working hard. He's in a good place in his head at the moment.

"He is committed for next season and we know what he can bring to this football club. On his day, I'd say he's one of the best players in the league by far."