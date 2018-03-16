Norfolk Choir Rocks King’s Lynn Stars’ speedway world with new anthem

The King’s Lynn Tru Plant Stars went in search of a new speedway anthem that would further raise the atmosphere at the Adrian Flux Arena and the Norfolk Rock Choir found just the right note.

Norfolk Rock Choir leader Mike Tandy took the challenge to his members asking for their suggestions and he was delighted to receive over 30 different arrangements. The 30 were reduced to five before the very difficult decision of which two final options to present to the Tru Plant Stars was made.

The Rock Choir, who meet weekly all over the surrounding areas including Lynn, Downham, Fakenham, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Wisbech, then sang both versions for Stars co-promoter Robin Brundle.

Brundle said: “It was immediately apparent that Mike and his members were the right partners for this very important task. The lyrics and the music had to be capable of expressing the excitement of speedway while making the Stars fans proud to sing the anthem.

“Choir members’ reaction to each of the anthems helped me make the final decision. I would like to thank each and every one of the choir for their input. I was also very impressed with the way that Mike engaged and energised the choir and I congratulate him for all that he achieves.”

Tandy added: “We have very much enjoyed working on this challenge and if you would like more information on how you can become a ‘Rockie’ then please visit www.rockchoir.com.”

Brundle continued: “I am personally delighted with the new anthem and I am sure that the Tru Plant Stars fans will be proud to sing along too. The anthem is now recorded and you will find the lyrics and recording on the Tru Plant Stars website www.kingslynnstars.co.”