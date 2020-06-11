King's Lynn Town's season set to be scrapped and it could be great news if National League follow English Football League decision
Published: 10:12, 11 June 2020
| Updated: 12:13, 11 June 2020
A firm decision on how King's Lynn Town's season will end is imminent.
The National League are set to make one of their biggest decisions for years following some major decisions by the English Football League (EFL).
Lynn were given renewed hope on Tuesday when the EFL clubs voted in favour of the EFL's proposed regulations to decide curtailed seasons on a weighted points-per-game basis.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer