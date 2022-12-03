King's Lynn Town could find themselves in more hot water with the Football Association after it was alleged that a Hereford player was subjected to racist abuse during this afternoon's National League North clash.

The game was held up towards the end of the 90 minutes after Bulls substitute Orrin Pendley tried to jump into the crowd to confront home spectators during Lynn's 2-1 win at The Walks.

Pendley was shown a yellow card by referee James Bancroft in the aftermath and it is not yet known if the match official will include the unsavoury incident in his match report.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (57280087)

But after the game, Hereford boss Josh Gowling was quite open about the affair when approached about it by the Bulls official club website.

Gowling said: "I spoke to Oz (Orrin Pendley) and he had some racial comments towards him and noises so obviously he's lost his head a little bit.

"I know the coaching staff here and they're great people so it's not a reflection of them at all.

"You come to stadiums and unfortunately there's a couple of morons that ruin it for people and that's not a reflection of King's Lynn as a club at all.

"Orrin is a real calm lad and he doesn't normally react to things but he's tried to jump over the wall and in there so something is not right.

"Football is a really weird place at times and they've got black players too so you would think they would understand things, but unfortunately they don't.

"Sometimes the minority let it down for the majority but as I said it's not a reflection on King's Lynn. They've got a good manager, good staff and good players."

The allegations came on a day when chairman Stephen Cleeve revealed in another publication that the club had received a hefty fine of £5,000 plus an additional £1,200 in costs by the FA for misogynistic abuse aimed towards assistant referee Lauren Impey during the National League North home game against Alfreton back in September.

The Linnets have been approached for comment on today's incident.