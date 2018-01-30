Rider preparation is top of Lynn Stars’ priority list

Co-promoter Robin Brundle is keen to take his King’s Lynn Stars speedway riders’ physical fitness up another notch.

With the help of partners from a well-known university (see next Friday’s Lynn News), rider preparation is one of the priorities on The Adrian Flux Arena outfit’s agenda, said the new Stars co-promoter.

Brundle was speaking at Thursday’s fans’ forum, where club legend Niels-Kristian Iversen was unveiled as returning to the Saddlebow Road stadium side and 19-year-old Danish prospect Kasper Andersen completed the 2018 SGB Premiership one-to-seven.

Brundle announced there will be three behind-closed- doors training camps, one in February and two in March.

“We want to keep them sharp and at the top of their game,” he said. “When we get to April we hope the training camps will pay dividends.”

The Stars have stepped up fan engagement on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook as well as the usual internet, email and social media tools such as Twitter; while anyone who joins the Supporters’ Club – which costs £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £5 for under-18’s – will join management and riders on an exclusive track walk before every home meeting between 6.20pm and 6.30pm.

he Kings Lynn Stars - 2018. Niels Kristian Iversen, Lewi Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Rose, Robert Lambert, Ty Proctor and Kasper Andersen

Ticket prices for this year’s campaign are: adults £18, concessions £15, 16 to 17 year-olds £10, with under-16s gaining free entry. Season ticket costs: £270 for a minimum 15 meetings (14 league and one cup), including a free programme, which the club say will be bigger and better.

The annual pre-season Press and Practice Day, which is open to the public, will be on Wednesday, March 28.

Brundle was keen to resurrect an end of season bash, so this goes ahead on October 19.

The club confirmed that traditional end of campaign meetings like The Pride Of The East are not an option for the foreseeable future.

Stars owner Buster Chapman said: “I used to love The Pride Of The East but we got let down so many times with riders and the rain.”

Saddlebow Road supremo Chapman added that he aims to “finalise a team sponsor in the next few days”.

Track announcer for 2018 will be Kevin Moore, while well-respected summariser Edwin Overland resumes his position in the referee’s box.

Plans for two pre-season Good Friday derby clashes with Ipswich had to be aborted after agreement could not be reached between the two clubs.