Rose picked in double King’s Lynn Stars swoop

King’s Lynn Stars are closer to finishing their SGB Premiership side after adding Lewis Rose and new signing Ty Proctor to be a part of their final line-up.

Rose is no stranger to The Adrian Flux Arena having spent four of his five seasons in Stars colours and starting his racing career at Lynn in the Young Stars third-tier National League side.

The 28-year-old was one of Lynn’s most impressive performers during the first half of 2017 until a shoulder injury curtailed his campaign.

With teenage Norfolk ace Robert Lambert, dashing Dane Thomas Jorgensen and Dersingham rider Lewis Kerr already announced to be joining the Stars, co-promoter Dale Allitt feels the additions of Rose and Proctor gives the Stars extra strength to move forward.

“I think they’re two more solid signings who are going to guarantee the fans effort and entertainment,” Allitt said.

“Firstly it’s great to have Lewis back to his home track this year and one he knows so well”

“He was great from the start last season; he really did have some terrific performances for the Stars before his injury cut his year short.

“He’s now fully fit, and he’s raring to go and can’t wait to give 100 per cent to the team and fans.”

“I think 2018 is going to be a big year for Lewis and I believe we’ll see some significant steps in the right direction in terms of further progression once again.

“We’re really happy with how the team is coming together and that just leaves two more team members to announce.”

Victoria State Champion in 2010, Proctor numbers Redcar, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Plymouth, Sheffield and Workington among his former clubs.

He was an Elite League championship winner in 2009 and Elite Shield winner in 2010 and 2011, all with Wolverhampton.

The club are set to unveil the final two team members at their Fans Forum to be held at the stadium next Thursday, January 25.