Rose raring to go for King’s Lynn Stars

Lewis Rose is raring to go again with the King’s Lynn Stars after making a full recovery from a broken collarbone.

Rose, who has been associated with The Adrian Flux Arena outfit since 2013 when he began in the King’s Lynn Young Stars ranks, and new to the club Ty Proctor, were both announced as signing on Friday.

He said: “Lynn’s good. It’s not far for me to ride (he lives over the Lincolnshire border at Gedney Drove End), and it’s nice to be back there.

“The track is good. Hopefully it will be a good year.”

After an enforced year with Swindon in 2015 due to the then-Elite League’s rules limiting the number of asset riders at reserve, Rose returned to Norfolk and spent the next two years with King’s Lynn, plus Newcastle in the second-tier of speedway.

The 28-year-old is happy to report a clean bill of health after suffering his second shoulder injury which caused him to miss the second half of last season.

Rose crashed riding for Newcastle at Edinburgh in July 2017 in the SGB Championship.

The Reading-born rider, who damaged his right shoulder, said: “The shoulder is all healed up well.

“I’ve been motocrossing and training with it.

“It was pretty much the same injury. This time I had surgery again. I had a plate that was already in my shoulder removed and a new plate put in.

“I had a bone graft taken from my hip to fix my collarbone, which is as much as I can understand it.

“This all meant that it took a bit longer to make a full recovery.

“I probably didn’t feel fit until the end of October and then in November I did have a skid and practice at Lynn.”

He can’t wait for the 2018 SGB Premiership campaign to begin: “Last year was going good obviously until that injury.

“It feels like ages since I’ve been racing but I’ve kept involved.

“Now I’m building bikes and things like that.”

The final two team members for the forthcoming season will be unveiled at a ticket-only and already over-subscribed Fans’ Forum taking place at the Saddlebow stadium on Thursday.