Club cricketers thrive on being on top of their game – and one West Norfolk player in particular hopes that will be the case as he raises money for a cause close to his heart.

Sandringham player Jake Burton is remembering his late grandad by donating money to charity for every wicket and run he picks up during the 2021 campaign – and he’d like other cricketers to follow suit.

Burton masterminded the idea for Runs4Research in memory of Trevor Burton who passed away at the end of last year.

Jake Burton at the crease for Sandringham.. (48102655)

Burton’s love for the game came from watching his grandad and dad Gary playing for Sutton Bridge and Long Sutton as well as playing with them in the garden as he grew up.

The leg spinner has pledged to give 20p per wicket and 5p per run he earns for Sandringham’s Saturday side and the Long Sutton team he plays for on a Sunday to Alzheimer’s Research UK – the condition his grandad fought in the latter years of his life.

More than 173 fellow players across Lincolnshire and Norfolk have already vowed to do the same.

“My grandfather was cricket through and through and I wanted to do something, not just in his memory, but to raise money too,” Jake said.

“My grandad represented both Sutton Bridge and Long Sutton for years and was a valued member of the team as a batsman.

“My sister Ellie and myself spent many hours playing cricket in the garden with him.

“He had underlying health conditions anyway, but in the last couple of years we lost him as a person to this horrible disease. After he passed away, I looked at ways to raise funds for a worthy cause.

“This sparked Runs4Research in which club cricketers commit to make a donation to Alzheimers Research at the end of the cricket season in September based on their performance.

“He is someone I’ve always looked up to and Alzheimer’s effects so many different families.”

Burton has set up an online spreadsheet so anyone can join him in his charity efforts.

“I’ve had an amazing response so far,” he said.

“Initially, I’d set myself 100 people signing up and the aim was to raise £1,000, but I’ve already smashed that target.

“It’s mostly those I play with at the moment but I have also had people who are doing it from the likes of Durham and Dorset.

“There’s still four months of the season to go, so I think this has the potential to go much further and raise even more for the charity.”

For more information visit the homepage for the Twitter account @Runs4Research

Even non-cricketers can donate to the cause and anyone who would like to pledge some money can do so by calling Jake Burton on 07443 526387.