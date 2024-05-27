Home   Sport   Article

North Wootton Academy, Hunstanton Glebe House School and King’s Lynn’s St Martha's and Fairstead come together for tennis

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 10:33, 27 May 2024

Year 3 and 4 students came together to play mini-tennis as part of the School Sport Partnership.

The day took place at Lynnsport, with North Wootton Academy, Hunstanton’s Glebe House School and Lynn schools St Martha's Catholic Primary and Fairstead Community Primary taking part.

The two teams from North Wooton - The Aces and The Spins - came first and second on the day.

Fairstead Primary. Picture: Ian Burt
Fairstead Primary. Picture: Ian Burt
High School Sports Leaders. Picture: Ian Burt
High School Sports Leaders. Picture: Ian Burt
Glebe House. Picture: Ian Burt
Glebe House. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy Aces. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy Aces. Picture: Ian Burt
Tilney All Saints. Picture: Ian Burt
Tilney All Saints. Picture: Ian Burt
St Martha's. Picture: Ian Burt
St Martha's. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy Spins. Picture: Ian Burt
North Wootton Academy Spins. Picture: Ian Burt

