Year 3 and 4 students came together to play mini-tennis as part of the School Sport Partnership.

The day took place at Lynnsport, with North Wootton Academy, Hunstanton’s Glebe House School and Lynn schools St Martha's Catholic Primary and Fairstead Community Primary taking part.

The two teams from North Wooton - The Aces and The Spins - came first and second on the day.

Fairstead Primary. Picture: Ian Burt

Glebe House. Picture: Ian Burt

North Wootton Academy Aces. Picture: Ian Burt

St Martha's. Picture: Ian Burt

North Wootton Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

North Wootton Academy Spins. Picture: Ian Burt

