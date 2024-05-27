North Wootton Academy, Hunstanton Glebe House School and King’s Lynn’s St Martha's and Fairstead come together for tennis
Published: 10:33, 27 May 2024
Year 3 and 4 students came together to play mini-tennis as part of the School Sport Partnership.
The day took place at Lynnsport, with North Wootton Academy, Hunstanton’s Glebe House School and Lynn schools St Martha's Catholic Primary and Fairstead Community Primary taking part.
The two teams from North Wooton - The Aces and The Spins - came first and second on the day.
Got a sports story? Email greg.plummer@iliffe