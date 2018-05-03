Boss Allitt praises Stars troops after beating champions

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt praised his troops after beating both the weather and reigning SGB Premiership champions Swindon at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Captain Robert Lambert was unbeaten from his seven outings 24 hours after retaining the British U21 crown, while Lewis Kerr and Ty Proctor also reached double figures in Wednesday’s 51-39 home win.

After shrugging-off Swindon’s opening 5-1 and drawing level in Heat 4, Lynn steadily added to their lead and secured victory with their third and final 5-1 in Heat 14 from Proctor and Kerr, who tackled the full seven permitted rides.

Despite torrential rain falling just hours earlier, club boss owner Buster Chapman and his team ensured the track was in super condition.

Allitt said: “All the boys chipped in, although it was a hard night at times because Swindon are a fabulous team who have had a great start to the season.

“Lewi Kerr again rode really well for us at reserve and Ty Proctor put in a solid performance for us too.

“It was a shame that Craig Cook crashed out of the meeting because he was really good for us early on.

“The team really has strength in depth which is why I built it like I did.

“People have their opinions but we are doing well. We aren’t getting ahead of ourselves, because there is a long way to go in the season.

“The team spirit we have is second to none. It is made harder when you have guests like we did tonight.

“But to be fair to Ashley Morris and Craig Cook they both got involved which is really good.

“We now move on to Leicester (Knockout Cup first leg, Monday) which is another tough place to go and get a result. We just keep saying to the boys just take one meeting at a time.

“We have been good on the road so far this year, getting a point at Swindon and then we pushed Wolverhampton close on Monday.

“We have to take confidence from tonight and look to get a result at Leicester.”

Kerr, who revealed his second child – a girl – is due to arrive in September, said the Tru Plant Stars are in a better shape to face Leicester after these cup ties were rained off in April: “I’d say we are,” he replied.

“I’m looking forward to to that, it should be good.

“We just need to keep the form going. We’re all going well and we hope to get some more wins.”

The KO Cup home leg is on May 16 while Kerr is due to make his Polish debut this weekend for Krosno.

Michael Palm Toft began his third spell with the Saddlebow Road stadium outfit following Lewis Rose’s decision to stand down and showed signs he will slot in well.

The hosts were lacking Danish trio Niels-Kristian Iversen, Thomas Jorgensen and Kasper Andersen who were all required in their home country, but were 33-27 up at the Heat 10 interval with two 5-1 maximum race wins and three 4-2 heat advantages.

Lambert swapped places to beat away skipper Nick Morris – who teamed up as a tactical substitute in Heat 10 with former Lynn rider Troy Batchelor for a 5-1 – and Batchelor in a fantastic final race.

The Tru Plant Stars worked miracles to get the meeting on.

Chapman said: “What Robin (co-promoter Brundle) said about the team spirit, it was amazing. It’s incredible team spirit. I did actually tell the boys at 3pm it was off and they said ‘let’s hold on’.

“I was persuaded that the sun was coming and we tried our best.

“I was champing at the bit to get it on. I kept saying: We’re going to beat these tonight.”

Australian Proctor was also superb, notching two victories for the depleted hosts before backing up race winner Lambert with a third place in a final heat 4-2.

It was a King’s Lynn sporting double delight as meanwhile, a mile or two across town, King’s Lynn FC won the first of two home play-off games in their bid to reach the Conference set-up again.

King’s Lynn Stars: Craig Cook (guest) 3. Michael Palm Toft 5+1, Ty Proctor 11+1, R/R for Thomas Jorgensen, Robert Lambert (captain) 17+1, Ashley Morris (guest) 1+1, Lewis Kerr 14+3.

Fastest Lynn lap: Lambert, Heat 7, 59.66 seconds.

Swindon Robins: Nick Morris (capt) 11+3, Adam Ellis 7, Troy Batchelor 11, David Bellego 1, Tobiasz Musielak 5+1, James Sarjeant (guest) 4, Mitchell Davey 0.

Fastest overall lap: N.Morris, Heat 1, 59.65secs.