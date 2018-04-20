Dozen delight for Dersingham’s Kerr

Busy Dersingham rider Lewis Kerr was delighted with his 12+1 points haul at reserve as the King’s Lynn Stars enjoyed a dominant home 53-37 victory over Belle Vue in their season opener on Wednesday.

Robert Lambert put in a captain’s performance with a 15-point maximum (see page 78) while Kerr took on six races on his second debut for the Tru Plant Stars.

Kerr said: “I am very happy with tonight, I scored 12+1 in the end, and I can’t ask for any better than that really.

“It was a busy night for me because I had six races. There were some good, close races and I am really pleased with how I performed.

“The racing wasn’t easy tonight because all the boys were on it. It doesn’t matter whether you are racing in the Premiership or Championship, all the riders want to win and I am glad that I managed to get a couple of wins to help the team.

“Although some of the races were tight, it was good, clean and hard racing which is exactly what the fans want to see.

“I said before the meeting I hoped to have my gating gloves on tonight and I only really missed one start in my second ride which is really good because it shows that I am sharp.”

Lynn last night headed to Swindon who notched a notable 52-38 win at Poole on Wednesday.

Kerr added: “With Swindon winning at Poole, it shows that we are going to have to be on the top of our game.”

Speedway

SGB Premiership

Team M W F A Pts

Leicester 2 1 98 82 4

Swindon 1 1 52 38 4

Poole 3 1 131 139 4

Wolverhampton 1 1 60 30 3

King’s Lynn 1 1 53 37 3

Somerset 2 1 82 98 3

Belle Vue 3 1 124 146 3

Rye House 1 0 30 60 0