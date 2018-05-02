King’s Lynn’s Lambert retains British under-21 crown

Red-hot King’s Lynn Stars ace Robert Lambert vowed “now for world glory” after roaring to an impeccable six race wins to retain the British Under-21 title.

The Great Britain ace was unstoppable at Shielfield Park, Berwick, on Tuesday night winning the final from Connor Mountain and Nathan Greaves.

Lambert, 20, breezed through the qualification heats and never looked like being halted in his charge to the title.

Now the King’s Lynn star has his sights set on World Under-21 glory. He revealed: “We started off good and strong and it was flawless, made six great starts and couldn’t ask for much more. I didn’t make a mistake on the track.

“I’m obviously over the moon and it’s something else to add to my CV.

“The World Under-21 is now on the cards. Last year I didn’t do as well as I expected. This year is obviously when I want to get on the rostrum like I did the first season.

“We’ve got a lot of big international meetings coming up and GP qualifiers. Obviously with GB it would be great to be part of it the League of Nations, it would be an awesome experience.

“To be fair the Grand Prix I think is a couple of years off for me. I’ve got a lot of hard work ahead and I’m not ready financially to race in the GPs.

“But I’ll be gunning for the European Under-21s and World Under-21 and hopefully win some more medals.”

Lambert’s chief rival on the night was always going to be the equally impressive Dan Bewley. But it was Lambert’s night, as he rightly put it, he was “flawless”.

Scorers: Robert Lambert 15, Dan Bewley 14, Nathan Greaves 12, Alfie Bowtell 12, Connor Mountain 10, Jack Thomas 9, Jack Smith 8, Luke Ruddick 7, Zach Wajtknecht 7, Josh Bailey 6, Max Clegg 5, Kyle Bickley 5, Drew Kemp 5, Joe Lawlor 3, Taylor Hampshire 2, Leon Flint (reserve) 1, Jason Edwards 0.