King’s Lynn speedway chief wants side to build on positive start

Team boss Dale Allitt wants to see his King’s Lynn side build on what he’s described as a positive start to the season when reigning Champions Swindon visit the Adrian Flux Arena tonight (7.30pm).

The Tru Plant Stars opened the campaign with an impressive home win over Belle Vue last month courtesy of a strong second half showing.

They then travelled to Swindon and earned a hard fought consolation league point before running current Premiership leaders Wolverhampton close on Monday.

And Allitt is hopeful of securing another victory on home soil tonight - despite being without three of their regular riders.

“Niels-Kristian Iversen, Thomas Jorgensen and Kasper Andersen are all required to ride back home in Denmark,” Allitt said.

“But as I explained earlier in the week, this is the only time all three guys will be missing.

“We would like to thank Craig Cook and Ashley Morris for stepping in and they’re two riders who we know can ride our place well.

“While frustrating probably sums up our two away performances at Wolverhampton and Swindon, there are positives we can take into the rest of the season with us from those, hopefully starting on Wednesday night.”

While Cook and Morris have been booked as guests, rider replacement will operate for Jorgensen.

Meanwhile Michael Palm Toft will make his first home appearance for the Stars after re-joining the club on Monday.