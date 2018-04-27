King’s Lynn Stars due to face in-form ex-rider Schlein at Wolves

King’s Lynn Tru Plant Stars are due to meet in-form ex-rider Rory Schlein when they travel to last year’s speedway SGB Premiership runners-up Wolverhampton on Monday.

Wolves skipper Schlein went through the card with a 15-point maximum as his side defeated Poole 54-36 at Monmore last Monday.

Schlein reeled off five race wins and Sam Masters was in similarly high-scoring form with 13+1, dropping his only point to Brady Kurtz in Heat 11.

Wolves were solid throughout with British reserve Ashley Morris taking the scalp of former Grand Prix star Peter Kildemand in Heat 4, whilst Kurtz (12) and Kildemand provided the Pirates’ only two race wins.

Schlein said: “Just like we said against Rye House last week, we were expecting a tough challenge from Poole, but credit to the boys for the way they all rode again because it meant Poole didn’t cause us too many problems at all.

“There was some great racing again tonight and the boys never knew when they were beaten.

“For myself, of course it’s nice to score a five ride max - especially as I couldn’t tell you exactly the last time that happened - but it’s been a fairly long while, trust me!”

Schlein also put on an unbeaten show to win veteran Jon Armstrong’s Testimonial meeting at Mildenhall on Sunday. Ex-Star Kevin Doolan finished in fourth place. Lynn-based rider Connor Mountain was equal fourth on points but just missed on a final spot.

Lynn suffered their fifth washout of 2018 when reluctantly deciding to postpone Wednesday night’s Premiership meeting with Poole.

The club stated: “The decision is based on the Met Office forecast which suggests at least three hours of constant rain and more at key times this evening.

“We have made this decision in the best interests of all parties to minimise inconvenience and thank everyone for their understanding.”

Premiership top five

Swindon 3 3 146 124 10

Wolverhampton 2 2 114 66 6

Belle Vue 4 2 183 177 6

Leicester 3 1 142 128 4

King’s Lynn 2 1 95 85 4