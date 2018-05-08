King’s Lynn Stars duo battle for individual rider title

Have your say

Skipper Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen are flying the flag for King’s Lynn Stars in the 2018 Premiership Riders Individual Championship at Poole tomorrow (7.30pm).

The top two from the 20 qualifying heats go direct to the Grand Final, with the riders placed third-sixth racing in a semi-final.

First and second from the semi then progress to the Grand Final.

Qualifying riders: 1 Chris Harris (Rye House), 2 Craig Cook (Belle Vue), 3 Troy Batchelor (Swindon), 4 Hans Andersen (Leicester), 5 R. Lambert (Lynn), 6 Sam Masters (Wolverhampton), 7 Scott Nicholls (Rye House), 8 Jason Doyle (Somerset), 9 Josh Grajczonek (Poole), 10 Nick Morris (Swindon), 11 Danny King (Leicester), 12 Charles Wright (Somerset), 13 N-K Iversen (Lynn), 14 Jacob Thorssell (Wolverhampton), 15 Brady Kurtz (Poole), 16 Max Fricke (Belle Vue).