The King’s Lynn Stars have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone tonight’s Premiership meeting with Poole.

The decision is based on the Met Office forecast which suggests at least three hours of constant rain and more at key times this evening.

A club spokesman said: “We have made this decision in the best interests of all parties to minimise inconvenience and thank everyone for their understanding.”

The Stars will now return to action at Wolverhampton on Monday night.