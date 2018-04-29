King’s Lynn Stars rider relishing return to former club

Aussie racer Ty Proctor is relishing a return to his former club tomorrow when the King’s Lynn Stars take on Wolverhampton at Monmore Green on Monday evening (7.30pm).

Wolves have been in terrific form at home this season with convincing wins against Rye House, and then title favourites Poole last week.

Proctor heads back to the Midlands with the Stars after spending six seasons with Wolverhampton between 2009 and 2014.

Looking ahead to the meeting, Proctor said: “It’s going to be good going back to Monmore Green because I have a lot of experience of racing there with the years I spent riding for Wolverhampton.

“I think that I am a different rider now from when I was at Monmore. Back then, my career was just drifting and I didn’t have the drive or determination.

“When Wolves sacked me, it gave me the kick up the backside I needed because I had to make changes if I wanted to make something of my career.

“I went back to Australia and worked hard at getting my career back on track with the help of Jason Crump. I have got the fire in me to win things now and I hope it will be with King’s Lynn this year.”

Wolverhampton: Jacob Thorssell, Kyle Howarth, Cameron Heeps, Rory Schlein, Sam Masters, Nathan Greaves, Ashley Morris.

King’s Lynn Stars: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Lewis Rose, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Robert Lambert, Kasper Andersen, Lewis Kerr.