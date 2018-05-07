King’s Lynn Stars robbed of skipper Lambert at Leicester cup tie

King’s Lynn Stars have been robbed of the services of skipper Robert Lambert at Leicester tonight (Monday, May 7, 7.30).

The brilliant youngster is stranded in Latvia after a series of cancelled and delayed flights following his meeting in Daugavpils on Sunday.

Under rules set out by the Speedway Control Bureau, Lynn must now use a National League standard rider as cover.

Tru Plant Stars owner Keith Chapman said: “First and foremost this is no fault of Robert’s - the boy is gutted about it.

“We have the evidence to show the efforts he went to in order to get back into England in plenty of time for the meeting.

“I have stated my case to Neil Vatcher at the SCB and pointed to the fact that we should be granted an appropriate facility in the best interests of the paying public - but this was rejected.

“We can only apologise to our fans and the Leicester public who will be disappointed by this but we hope people understand this is completely out of our hands.

“We will still go there and with the rest of be boys try and keep the scores as close as possible for the return Knockout Cup tie at the Adrian Flux Arena next week.”