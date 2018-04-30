King’s Lynn Stars sign new rider

The King’s Lynn Stars have moved swiftly to sign Michael Palm Toft after fans’ favourite Lewis Rose stood down from his position with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old informed club bosses on Thursday night of his desire to take a break from the sport after a troubled night for Newcastle in their heavy defeat at Ipswich in the Championship.

A new team declaration was submitted to the sport’s governing body on Friday including Palm Toft and the Dane will begin a third stint with the Tru Plant Stars in tonight’s (Monday) Premiership fixture at Wolverhampton.

King’s Lynn team manager Dale Allitt said: “We were very disappointed when we received the call from Lewis but naturally we were also very understanding.

“He hasn’t had the easiest of times over the past year or so and he made it clear that he needs to take some time away from racing.

“Lewis has been a big part of King’s Lynn Speedway since 2013 so it’s a massive shame, but I’m sure everyone will join me in wishing him the very best and fingers crossed we will see him back on a bike in the future.

“From the club’s point of view we had to move quickly and we feel we’ve made a good solid signing in Michael Palm Toft.

“He’s ridden for the Stars in a couple of seasons previously and he made a good impression when we brought him in for the second half of last year.”