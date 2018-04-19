King’s Lynn Stars start the season in style

SGB Premiership

King’s Lynn Stars 53 Belle Vue 37

Skipper Robert Lambert and reserve Lewis Kerr ensured the wait was worth it as the Stars won their Premiership season opener with three second-half 5-1 maximum race wins on Wednesday.

Maximum man Lambert top scored with 15 points and Kerr 12+1 against much-fancied Belle Vue. Lynn won despite losing Lewis Rose to a suspected fracture to his left thumb following two falls.

Rain had postponed the Tru Plant Stars’ first fortnight of action but a glorious Spring day greeted Adrian Flux Arena fans.

The changeable British weather is the ‘elephant in the room’ as far as speedway in this country is concerned, something that you dread talking about because you have no control over it.

But the Saddlebow Road stadium was blessed with brilliant sunshine. It let fans at their leisure watch their heroes warm up in the rider pods; while at 7pm the hosts took part in another innovation for this campaign, the ‘hot laps’.

With ex-Star Steve Worrall and Jye Etheridge on the injury list, the Aces fielded track specialists Lasse Bjerre and Simon Lambert, both former King’s Lynn riders, as guests.

Rose got the best start in the opening race, but visiting Grand Prix ace Craig Cook got to the first bend from gate three. Niels-Kristian Iversen, returning to Saddlebow, had to settle for third in a shared result.

Kasper Andersen on his UK speedway debut went from second to last on the second lap behind Lynn’s first winner of 2018, Kerr on his Norfolk return.

Ty Proctor – a guest here before – tasted victory on his full Lynn debut as the home side forged an early 10-8 lead after Heat 3.

There was one minute’s applause for six-times individual world champion and legend Ivan Mauger, who has passed away and won one of those titles while at Belle Vue.

Lynn are at champions Swindon on Thursday night (April 19) in the Premiership and next Wednesday (25) they entertain Poole.

King’s Lynn Stars: Niels-Kristian Iversen 8+1, Lewis Rose 2 (withdrawn), Ty Proctor 8+2, Thomas Jorgensen 6+1, Robert Lambert (captain) 15, Kasper Andersen 2+1, Lewis Kerr 12+1. Fastest time: R.Lambert, in Heat 7, 58.94 seconds.

Belle Vue Aces: Craig Cook 7, Paul Starke 1, Lasse Bjerre (guest) 3+1, Rohan Tungate 4, Max Fricke (captain) 8+2, Simon Lambert (g) 2+2, Dan Bewley 12. Aces’ fastest time: Cook, Heat 6, 59.65.