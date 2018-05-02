Stars seal a memorable Wednesday sporting double for King’s Lynn

SGB Premiership

King’s Lynn Stars 51 Swindon 39

The Stars made it a Lynn sporting double delight on Wednesday with their Norfolk duo Robert Lambert and Lewis Kerr again starring.

Lambert notched a paid maximum 17+1 points from six rides and Kerr – who will become a father for a second time later in the year – a paid 17 from seven speedway outings.

A mile or two across town King’s Lynn FC were bidding to win the first of two potential home play-off games to reach the Conference promised land set-up again.

Meanwhile, despite torrential rain just hours earlier, the Tru Plant Stars worked miracles to get the meeting on and then notched a win over the Robins.

Ty Proctor was also superb, notching two victories for the depleted hosts before backing up Lambert in a final heat 4-2.

Michael Palm Toft began his third spell with the Saddlebow Road stadium outfit following Lewis Rose’s decision to stand down from his position with immediate effect and showed signs he will slot in well.

Some 24 hours earlier Lynn skipper Lambert had retained his British Under-21 title in Berwick.

The hosts were lacking Danish trio Niels-Kristian Iversen, Thomas Jorgensen and Kasper Andersen who were all required in their home country.

Swindon fielded Glasgow’s James Sarjeant as a late replacement for reserve Zach Wajtknecht.

The hosts were 33-27 up at the Heat 10 interval with two 5-1 maximum race wins and three 4-2 heat advantages.

Lambert swapped places to beat Nick Morris and former Lynn rider Troy Batchelor in a fantastic final race.

King’s Lynn: Craig Cook (guest) 3. Michael Palm Toft 5+1, Ty Proctor 11+1, R/R for Thomas Jorgensen, Robert Lambert (captain) 17+1, Ashley Morris (guest) 1+1, Lewis Kerr 14+3.

Swindon Robins: Nick Morris (capt) 11+3, Adam Ellis 7, Troy Batchelor 11, David Bellego 1, Tobiasz Musielak 5+1, James Sarjeant (guest) 4, Mitchell Davey 0. Fastest lap: N.Morris, Heat 1, 59.65 secs.