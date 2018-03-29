stars eager to hit THE ground running

The King’s Lynn Stars need to hit the ground running in Monday’s speedway season opener at Leicester Lions.

Despite not getting a chance to race together before their Midlands curtain-call, their manager says Lynn have already “gelled well.”

Norfolk sensation Robert Lambert was revealed as team skipper again at Wednesday’s Press and Practice Day, with new arrival Ty Proctor announced as vice-captain.

But fans could not see their heroes in track action because of the weather.

Meanwhile, former Young Stars teenager Josh Bailey – who began last term in the senior side at reserve before temporarily withdrawing from the sport with a troubling shoulder injury – will be part of the squad in the No.8 stand-by role.

Leicester host the first leg of the Knockout Cup, with the return at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “It’s the Knockout Cup, which is always a little bit different to the norm as there are no tactical rides, or anything like that. It will be a good test.

“Obviously they’ve had a challenge meeting already (the Lions beat Somerset 46-44 on Monday). We would have liked a little bit more track time but we’ve been kind of curtailed with the weather.

“The boys have gelled well as a team and everyone’s well up for it. It’s the best we’ve been prepared fitness-wise.”

Co-promoter Allitt said of the appointments: “The captaincy is important.

“Robert was captain last year. He wanted to do it again and he did a good job last year. We didn’t have a vice-captain last year.

“There’s seven guys and they’re all captains, but we’ve now got a thing where if Robert is busy with his bike or if he is in a race, obviously then Ty can go around and fill in.

“I think it’s important for the team that everyone gets on well and everyone is pleased with the choices.

“Ty has a good character and fits in with the rest of the team very nicely. He will be great for team spirit too.

“Josh has earned the chance to become more involved. We will have him at a lot of our meetings and should circumstances dictate, then Josh will get rides.”

