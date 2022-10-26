Popular King's Lynn Stars rider Thomas Jorgensen revealed that contracting Covid-19 was a key factor in why the 2022 season wasn't a success for him.

Danish ace Jorgensen, made captain for the night in Monday's 55-35 Premiership season-closer against champions Belle Vue, exclusively told the Lynn News it still affects his fitness levels nearly two months on.

The Boston, Lincolnshire-based racer picked up the virus in late August despite being fully-vaccinated and missed the home Peterborough meeting on September 1.

Thomas Jorgensen, who missed the September 1 meeting through Covid. Credit: Ian Burt

When the pandemic struck in spring 2020 both the 30-year-old and girlfriend Samantha, a beautician, found themselves out of work as speedway riders like other sporting professionals were inactive.

Being self-employed, if they don't ride they don't earn, it's as simple as that.

While the British 2020 league season was suspended, Jorgensen found factory work then spent considerable time and money gaining his HGV driving licence.

Thomas Jorgensen on the way back to pits after a win.

Jorgensen had also previously told the Lynn News the lengths he had to go in order to travel and compete abroad including expensive Covid tests and airline paperwork that frequently needed last-minute changes.

He said: "Covid put me back. I had a positive test for ten days and it hit me extremely hard. I did think that I may have had it before.

"Some people didn't know they had it. Our team manager Peter Schroeck had it. I was in bed for four days solid, I got a high fever. I had three jabs including my booster.

Thomas Jorgensen out in front.

"I rarely get ill, touch wood, but when I do get ill I get it pretty bad. It just hit me so hard.

"I got everything: cough, difficult to breathe. Smelling was fine, but I had no energy, I was feeling down the drain. I couldn't remember things.

"I carried on for two months and I'm still trying to build my fitness up.

"It's not where I needed to be but I've been working hard and going mountain biking."

The Aalborg-born racer surged into a recent run of form and scored 8+2 points on Monday. His UK commitments, apart from Lynn's possible league cup final second leg, are due to end with the Silver Helmet at Redcar on Friday.

He added: "I know what was wrong this season: I wasn't riding enough."

He elected not to race in the second-tier Championship this year and continental commitments did not fully bear fruit.

"I was racing in Denmark but was getting paid late.

"Poland didn't succeed for me, I didn't really get used and didn't get a chance, basically wasted my time on that.

"I'd love to be back, definitely. We'll see what happens. It's a long winter and I love it here."