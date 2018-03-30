Stars’ veteran elite rider: ‘We’re ready as we’ll ever be’

Speedway spearhead Niels-Kristian Iversen says the King’s Lynn Stars are “as ready as we’ll ever be” for the 2018 campaign.

The Tru Plant Stars number one is back at the Adrian Flux Arena after a year out and can’t wait for the season to begin after a long winter lay-off partly prompted by a late-2017 shoulder injury.

The elite rider, veteran of six Danish titles, 77 Grand Prix world championship meetings and numerous World Cup campaigns which have resulted in four crowns for Denmark, appreciates the advanced sports science employed by Lynn management during the close season.

Iversen said of Lynn’s winter preparations: “Yes, so far I think everybody has learned a little bit and upped their game in different areas, so definitely we are prepared for the season coming.

“Personally I’ve always been quite fit myself and done a lot off the track with preparations and everything. Everybody has learned a little bit in this process – myself included. I think we’re as ready as we’ll ever be.”

The club legend nicknamed ‘Puk’ gave the Stars’ new fitness and sports science the thumbs-up. The team held their third and final pre-season fitness training camp last weekend using the gyms at Heros Fitness and Jordan’s in Lynn.

“I’m always looking for improvements and always looking to develop myself, you know,” added the 35-year-old.

“I’ve had a pretty good concept in the past, but there are always things I can learn and there are always things I can use to sort of build on, and I have done that with this thing – and it’s been pretty good.”

Iversen notched a podium finish in ex-Star Simon Stead’s farewell meeting at Sheffield on Sunday and had a run-out in Belle Vue’s 90th anniversary bash, the Esbjerg-born ace adding: “I feel alright.

“It’s been a long break since last year with my injury and stuff which finished my season a bit short.

“I had a few practices in Poland as well and a couple of meetings which has been good to get some racing.

“I’m going out to Poland again tomorrow (Thursday 29) to do even further practice. The weather has restricted everything a little bit.

“I haven’t got as much riding as I want to at this stage. It is like it is. I feel pretty good so far.”