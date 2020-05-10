King's Lynn Town keeping a close eye on English Football League outcome
Published: 15:52, 10 May 2020
King's Lynn Town fans will be hoping the National League will fall into line with the English Football League – if they end the current season and base it on a points-per-game model to decide promotion and relegation.
League One and League Two football will be axed until next season with promotion and relegation set to be confirmed.
That's according to The Athletic, who suggest the action in tiers three and four will not be resumed.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer