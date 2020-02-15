King's Lynn Town's hopes of extending their lead at the top of the National League North table have been blown away by Storm Dennis.

Lynn's scheduled home clash against Bradford PA at The Walks has been postponed due to health and safety concerns.

Club officials had been confident that the game would beat the adverse weather, but after a quiet Friday weather-wise the unwelcome visitor from the North Atlantic moved in overnight.

The Walks - home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (29225304)

The last time the Linnets kicked a ball in anger came when they were beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers a fortnight ago.

A nine-day wait for a return to playing action was ruined at the 11th hour when their away clash Gloucester City on Monday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The majority of this afternoon's National League North programme has been decimated by the weather.

King's Lynn Town are next in action on Tuesday night when they face Chester in a top-of-the-table clash at the 1885 Arena.