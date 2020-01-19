Simon Power may have been struggling with the full names of all his team-mates, but by the final whistle on Saturday it was his name on everybody's lips.

The Norwich City loanee enjoyed a dazzling display on his full debut in a Linnets shirt as King's Lynn Towndelivered a potentially decisive blow in the National League North title race

Power had a hand in the only goal of the game and had many of the bumper 4,000 crowd on the edge of their seats with an energetic display against Lynn's full-time opponents.

After the game the Republic of Ireland youth international echoed the feelings of many supporters when said: "An unbelievable day.

"I only found out the news I'd be joining at the start of the week and I only had one training session with the guys.

"I still don't even know some of the guys' names because I only trained with them once and on Thursday the gaffer told me I'd be starting on the left-hand side and I was so nervous coming into the game.

"It was probably the biggest game in the league and I knew it was going to be a good atmosphere, and it's not a bad start."

The 21-year-old was still coming to terms with his whirlwind debut as Lynn fans celebrated their most significant league wins for many decades.

"It was surreal," added Power.

"The fans were unbelievable, from the first minute to the end, they really got me going.

"It was my first match in a few months and I was getting fatigued towards the end but the fans kept me going and we managed to grind out an important win.

"I was nervous, just because it was such a big game, I knew what was on the line. I know how much it means to these guys to try and get into the National League next season.

"I knew it wasn't going to be an easy game, they beat us earlier on this season 3-0. I knew I had to go and put a show on and I feel I did that.

"It is a very good bunch of guys with an unbelievable manager who shows his faith in you to go out and express yourself on the pitch and its proved he was right.

"It is the perfect way to gel with these guys - and my confidence is even higher now going into next week."

The decisive goal of an absorbing contest arrived in the 67th minute when livewire Power saw his shot spilled by Jameson and Marriott was on hand to stab home the loose ball.

Lynn's big win sent them four points clear of the Minstermen at the top of National League North standings with two games in hand on their nearest rivals.

