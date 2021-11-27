Manager Ian Culverhouse concedes his record "doesn't count for anything at the minute" as King's Lynn Town's poor form continued with a home National League defeat to Aldershot.

The Linnets have now lost eight successive matches to leave Culverhouse's job hanging in the balance.

Culverhouse has led the club to its highest-ever level in the non-league pyramid after winning back-to-back promotions – but the glory days of two seasons ago seem a distant memory with Lynn six points adrift of safety.

Lynn's management team of Ian Culverhouse and Paul Bastock. (52679421)

A deflated Lynn boss said: "You've got to look at yourself, try to weigh things up. The next 48 hours, 24 hours, there'll be a lot of soul searching. Especially myself, because we're not doing it.

"We've got to look at all aspects of what's going wrong because it certainly isn't going right. It's just a case of sitting down and discussing and seeing where we're gonna go and what we're gonna do.

"If you analyse it, we're not on a par with Aldershot. They're an ex-Football League but because they've started slowly and they're in this position around us, this made it a big game.

"It was important we got something out the game. We're fighting in a league we never thought we'd be in years ago but we're here and we're not getting the results that's required to stay in it.

"I've had great success here and done really, really well but, hold on a minute it's not going right. It's a results business and we're not getting results."

Other than the heavy midweek defeat at Stockport County, Culverhouse feels his side have been much more competitive this term despite his small squad being completely ravaged by injury throughout the campaign.

"If you compare it to last year where we were out of games really, really early, we was out of our depth," he said.

"It's given us a fighting chance and only of late, Stockport forced us off the park. They're a tremendous side.

"The goals we conceded against Wrexham were poor individual goals but I haven't stood on the sidelines of late and thought we're getting hammered here, we're out of our depth here.

"I haven't, and that's given us the opportunity to be competitive. But what we're not doing is showing that in terms of results and that falls heavily on me."

Culverhouse acknowledged that Lynn were not good enough again in the final third after Alfie Whittingham's late winner in Norfolk.

"We was very poor today going forward," he said.

"It didn't stick up there. They had three free-kicks first half that go out the back side of the 18 yard box.

"That can't happen, that really can't happen. We've got to get on the end of them. The quality of ball was very good.

"I thought back four played really well and defended really well and midfield battled but going forward we were lacking quality and strength."