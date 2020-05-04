National League North high-flyers King's Lynn Town face a further anxious wait to find out if they will make it back-to-back promotions.

Ian Culverhouse's side are still none the wiser regarding their fate in the 2019-20 season, with the final outcome of the National League campaign now not likely until next week at the earliest.

The National League board are delaying the decision on whether to play or cancel their play-offs until the English Football League have made their own position clear.