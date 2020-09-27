Chris Henderson admitted he broke down after telling his playing colleagues that he was leaving King's Lynn Town Football Club.

Henderson, who is expected to join Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier League, informed manager Ian Culverhouse of his decision after Tuesday night's friendly at Downham Town.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the 30-year-old's own personal circumstances are the main reasons behind his shock decision ahead of Lynn's National League opener at home to Yeovil on Saturday.

Attacking midfielder Chris Henderson in full flow. (25994389)

Henderson said: "After telling the lads on the What's App group on Thursday, I was virtually in tears all day at work on the Friday.

"It is heartbreaking and the hardest decision that I've ever had to make in my life. There was no part of me that wanted to leave but I've had to do what's right for me in the circumstances.

"This is the best group of players I have ever worked with by a mile.

"The manager is something else. With me being a Norwich supporter I was big fan of his before I ever met him and what he has done for me is incredible.

"The chairman has also been incredible and I haven't got a bad word to say about anyone.

“I will look back on my time here with huge pride and thankful for every time I was lucky enough to pull on the Lynn shirt.

"From now on I will be a fan and I will be looking forward to watching the boys on telly next Saturday."

Henderson joined Lynn two years ago, from Leiston, having spent six seasons with Lowestoft Town.

Chris Henderson celebrates opening the scoring. (23731229)

Along with Adam Marriott, he was named in the National League North team of the year after helping Lynn to successive promotions.

In total he made 72 appearances in all competitions for the Linnets, scoring 19 goals.

His decision to drop down to Gorleston will come as a huge shock to many, but the popular play-maker is looking forward to his new challenge.

"Football has dictated my life for years, it isn't a decision I've taken lightly," admitted Henderson.

"I'm joining Gorleston, which is close to my home and I'm very excited about it.

"It's another challenge and I'm looking forward to trying to help to build that club."

On Saturday, Jamar Loza and Dayle Southwell were both on target as the Linnets completed their pre-season schedule with a 2-2 at Conference South outfit St Albans.