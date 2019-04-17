Children across West Norfolk will be able to watch King's Lynn Town Ladies play in their first-ever cup final for free thanks to a move that sees McDonald’s become the official sponsor of the Norfolk Women’s Cup

In partnership with Norfolk FA, the two organisations are working closely together to make the county’s showcase female football event at Norwich City's Carrow Road, one to remember.

Through the collaboration, thousands of free ticket vouchers will be made available for children to attend the County Cup final between King’s Lynn Town and Wymondham Town on Sunday, April 28 (3.30pm).

King's Lynn Ladies. (8764334)

Ticket coupons will be available to collect from McDonald’s restaurants across West Norfolk, as well as Norfolk County FA’s headquarters and the Football Development Centre Facilities (FDC’s).

In addition, Norfolk FA will be supplying the vouchers to various schools in the area, alongside Norfolk’s SSE Wildcats Centres.

Local franchisee Kenny Russell said: “McDonald's franchisees in the county and myself are extremely proud to be sponsoring the Norfolk Women’s Cup Final.

"Our McDonald's grassroots programme has been hugely successful over the last 16 years so we are thrilled to now extend even more support to female football in the County.

“We hope to continue this partnership with Norfolk County FA into next season which will allow us both to continue to raise the profile of women’s and girls’ football in the area.”

Last year’s Women’s Cup Final was the highest attended of any County Cup Final ever held at the Football Development Centre (the FDC) in Bowthorpe, Norwich.

It’s predicted that this season’s fixture, contested between the Linnets and Wymondham Town, will see an even bigger turn out due to the game being played at Carrow Road for the first time, and it’s hoped that it will be further bolstered by such an influential partnership.

Chairman of Norfolk FA, Michael Banham said: “After the support we saw at last year’s final it was fantastic to be able to confirm that this season’s showpiece fixture would be held at the home of Norwich City.

“To now have a global organisation like McDonald’s, a brand recognised around the world, supporting our efforts in promoting the female game, is truly exciting for us and everybody involved in Norfolk football.”

Norfolk FA’s Marketing and communications Manager, Rebecca Burton spoke of the impact that the partnership hopes to have on female football in Norfolk: “The Women’s Final being held at Carrow Road is already a really positive step for the female game.

"But a partnership such as this, enabling such exposure for what is a key fixture, will hopefully make the occasion an afternoon to remember for all involved.

“By working together we hope to get more people at the game and hope to inspire more young girls that could well be the next generation of female footballers.

"Through working with McDonald’s over the coming months and hopefully beyond, we aim to really put the spotlight on women’s and girls’ football in Norfolk.”

For more information on the final between King's Lynn Town and Wymondham Town, please visit: NorfolkFA.com