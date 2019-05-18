King's Lynn Town have announced their season ticket prices for the 2019/20 season for their return to the National League.

Depending on age and season ticket category, season ticket prices range from £20 (under-16s) to £290 (adults).

Following their promotion to Step 2 football, the charges represent a slight increase on last season's prices.

Manager Ian Culverhouse saw his side clinch their place in the National League with a 3-2 extra-time victory in the Super Play-Off final at Warrington Last Saturday.

The Walks, Lynn FC 2 (10272201)

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "We have attempted to keep increases to a minimum and have done our best to balance this across our pricing structure whilst budgeting for a higher level of football, which will bring increased operating costs to the club next season.

"After much thought, we have introduced, a small charge to under-16s for the new season. I would encourage youngsters to purchase a £20 season ticket, which represents great value, as half of the games will be free to what our are future generation of supporters.

"Also a purchase of an adult season ticket produces a great saving spread over the season.

"We have what looks a very exciting season of football ahead of us and I look forward to your continued valuable support."

General admittance will be: Adults £15 (terrace) £17 (seat); concessions 65+ £13 (terrace) £15 (seat); students and 16 and 17-year-olds £9 (terrace) £11 (seat); under-16s £2 (terrace or seat).

Season tickets (to cover terrace and seating): Adults £290; concessions 65+ £250; students and 16 and 17-year-olds £165; under-16s £20 (to include birthday card signed by favourite player).

Executive VIP season ticket: £775 (includes pre-match buffet, programme, directors seating, parking, programme, complimentary tea and coffee pre-match and half-time). Prices are frozen from previous season.

Season ticket holders will also receive 10 per cent off club shop products, free seating and the ability to reserve seats.

Linnets boss Culverhouse and the club are expected to announce some player movements within the next fortnight.