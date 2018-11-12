Top cyclists set for West Norfolk return

Some of the biggest names in British sport could be on their way to West Norfolk next summer.

That’s because the county has now been chosen to host the National Road Cycling Championships in June 2019.

Although the route of the competitions will not be finalised until the new year, the championships are set to be part of a bigger Great British Cycling Festival in which amateur riders will have the chance to ride the same routes as the professionals.

Tour of Britain 2015 - Norfolk Start/Stage (5363953)

Past winners of the championships include this year’s Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, multiple Olympic champions Laura Kenny and Sir Bradley Wiggins and record-breaking sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor yesterday declared he was “delighted” the county had won the right to stage the event.

He said: “Since our Pushing Ahead cycling and walking initiative launched in 2016, we’ve encouraged more people to get on their bikes and engage in active travel across the county.

“Hosting such a prestigious cycling event will only help inspire more people to consider cycling as an alternative way to get around.

“Whether it’s watching the championships, taking part in the Great British Cycling Sportive, participating in the community and family events that will be held during the festival, or just coming along to spectate, Norfolk residents will have a great time.

“We anticipate the event will attract a huge number of visitors to the county, which will not only bring in additional revenue for local businesses county wide but will introduce many new visitors to Norfolk.”

Active Norfolk director Ben Jones added: “We are pleased to be supporting British Cycling in bringing this prestigious event to Norfolk.

“We look forward to working with our partners to ensure that all cyclists taking part in the activities enjoy the fantastic events that are lined up.”

Norfolk is no stranger to big cycling events having hosted the Tour of Britain with Sandringham hosting the conclusion of a stage in the 2011 race.

The event then returned to the county in 2012, before a stage of the 2015 race began at Fakenham Racecourse.

Pre-registration for the festival opens next Saturday, November 24. For more information, visit www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk.