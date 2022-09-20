England cricket legend Freddie Flintoff was in town at the weekend.

The former Lancashire all-rounder made a surprise appearance at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena – providing extra interest among fans at an F1 stock car meeting.

Top Gear presenter Flintoff took to the track as part of a piece being filmed for the show later this year.

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff receives instructions from multi-champion Frankie Wainman Jnr before his race with the Top Gear camera crew recording

Freddie Flintoff shows great speed at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena. Picture: Jim Harrod

Number 541 Willie Skoyles Junior takes the lead by going past 415 Russell Cooper, 11 Flintoff and 93 Sam Makin. Picture: Colin Casserley

And Flintoff certainly didn’t disgrace himself and he showed some great pace in what was a very powerful car.

The meeting saw Willie Skoyles Junior claim his first F1 victory on his home track and his success came in a race which featured Flintoff, who actually led for four laps.

Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are the hosts of Top Gear.

The pair were brought in to replace Matt LeBlanc in 2019, who decided to leave the show to spend more time with his family and friends.

Motor journalist Chris Harris is also part of the popular TV show.