Tru Plant confirmed as King’s Lynn Stars team sponsor

The King’s Lynn Stars will race into en exciting season with a new team sponsor behind them.

Guy Nicholls, who backed the Stars last year, has launched a new arm of his successful business called Tru Plant.

Tru Plant has just been launched by Nicholls and offers the widest range of top quality plant and heavy machinery to businesses on a nationwide basis.

The team will now be known as the King’s Lynn Tru Plant Stars for the 2018 Premiership season.

Nicholls said: “We are very pleased to be on board with King’s Lynn once again this season.

“Its a great opportunity for us to portray the new Tru Plant brand.

“We have a massive amount of Plant and heavy machinery on order and we mean business.

“I love the sport of speedway and I’m pleased to remain involved and support the Stars for what promises to be an exciting season.

“Speedway is a great sport. I’m pleased to see Niels-Kristian Iversen back at Lynn.

“It is important for any team to have a big hitter at No.1 and Niels brings that to the table.

“I wish the team well and look forward to a successful season for the Tru Plant Stars.”

Keith Chapman, owner of the club, said: “This is another good news day for King’s Lynn Speedway and we are now proud to be known as the Tru Plant Stars.

“Guy’s loyalty in supporting the club and the sport in general, is very much appreciated.

“We look forward to working with him once again and the team are already focused on achieving great success while carrying the Tru Plant identity.”